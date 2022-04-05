Family mourns couple planning wedding killed by suspected DUI driver being chased by police

By Rob McMillan

Click here for updates on this story

RIALTO, California (KABC) — A memorial of candles and flowers continues to grow at the intersection where a beloved couple engaged to be married was killed by a suspected DUI driver fleeing from police.

Aaron McDonald, 31, and his 30-year old fiancée Irene Jaramillo, were heading home from a party early Saturday morning, when their vehicle was struck by 24-year old San Bernardino resident Alejandro Canchola, during a police chase.

McDonald and Jaramillo were rushed to a nearby hospital, but were both pronounced dead. Canchola and his passenger were also taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

Canchola is expected to face murder charges after being released from the hospital.

Rialto Police said it happened Saturday, shortly before 1 a.m., when the suspect, who was driving a grey 2014 Nissan Maxima, ran a red light at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and Randall Avenue, crashing into a 2019 Nissan Sentra, driven by McDonald.

Both cars smashed into a home on the corner. The sole occupant of the home said she was trapped for a short time. No one inside the house was injured, according to officials.

“I just heard this really loud screech from a car,” said Stacy Reyes. “I went to turn my head, and next thing I know, the car had hit the house.”

Besides facing murder charges, police said Canchola is also accused of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Candles and balloons mark the scene of the deadly double tragedy. Family and friends gathered united in their grief, struggling to comprehend the senseless violence. The young couple was in the process of planning their summer wedding, now, their families are preparing for their funerals.

Jaramillo’s father spoke with Eyewitness News off camera, saying funeral arrangements are pending. He hopes that his daughter and the man who would have become his son-in-law will be buried next to one another.

He also raised concerns about the dangerous nature of police pursuits. So did the uncle of the woman who was trapped inside the home when the cars crashed.

“Cops are doing their job. But if they know it’s going to take that long, let them go,” said Edgar Soto. “If it took two cities to stop him, they should have thought about it and let him go. And look at it now.”

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the couple’s families as they prepare to lay them to rest, devastated by the loss.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.