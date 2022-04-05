El Salvador leader says he’ll cut all food for gang inmates

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador’s president has threatened to stop providing food for imprisoned members of street gangs. President Nayib Bukele said Tuesday that if the gangs “unleash a wave of crimes, we are going to cut off food in the prisons.” Following a wave of homicides in late March, Bukele has already declared a state of emergency, rounded up thousands of street gang members Bukele also ordered food for gang members held in Salvadoran prisons be reduced to two meals per day, seized inmates’ mattresses and posted a video of prisoners being frog-marched through corridors and down stairs.