Caltrans awarded $2.34 million to fund local Sustainable Transportation projects

MONTEREY COUNTY, Cali. (KION-TV)-- Caltrans District 5 has announced it has been given eight Sustainable Transportation Planning Grants totaling $2.34 million.

The goal of these projects is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve the state highway system, enhance access to safe walkways and bike paths and increase natural disaster preparedness.

“These grants are funding the planning for sustainable and more resilient transportation projects that will prepare the state for rising sea levels, wildfires and other climate-related impacts,” said Caltrans Interim Director Steven Keck. “By collaborating with local communities, we are working together to achieve both our climate goals and an equitable transportation infrastructure for people who rely on transit and intercity bus service.”

The projects include: