SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire suspends burn permits in Santa Cruz County due to an increase in fire danger.

The increased fire danger is posed due to dead grass and hotter, drier conditions in the region are prompting Cal Fire to suspend all burn permits for outdoor residential burning within State Responsibility.

The suspension will begin on April 6, 2022, and will ban all residential outdoor burning of landscape debris like branches and leaves.

“California wildfires continue to threaten our communities,” said Chief Joe Tyler, CAL

FIRE Director. “With the conditions set for an early start of the 2022 fire season, it is

imperative that we collectively take preventative steps now to prepare, and we ask all

Californians to do their part in wildfire preparedness.”

READ MORE: Cal Fire speaks on defensible space preparations ahead of fire season

Cal Fire is asking residents to take extra time to prepare their homes for wildfires by creating defensible spaces.