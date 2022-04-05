Alec Baldwin wants Wyoming defamation lawsuit dismissed

By AMY BETH HANSON

Associated Press

Alec Baldwin is asking a federal judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed by a Wyoming woman who said she received hateful social media messages after the actor shared a photo she took from former President Donald Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the Washington Monument. The lawsuit was filed in January by Roice McCollum, whose brother was killed by a suicide bomber at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan in August 2021. Baldwin had donated $5,000 to the family. In January, Baldwin shared Roice McCollum’s photo with his Instagram followers. His response argues he can’t be sued for sharing his political opinion.