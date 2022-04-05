Skip to Content
63-year-old dies after roommate pours hot cooking oil on her, police say

    ST. LOUIS, Misouri (KMOV) — A 65-year-old woman was taken into custody after allegedly pouring hot water over her roommate at an assisted living center in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

According to police, officers found 63-year-old Doren Davis severely burned inside the Smiley House on Thekla Avenue in the Walnut Park East neighborhood just before 1 p.m. on March 7. Davis’ roommate allegedly poured hot cooking oil on her after a dispute over a personal matter, investigators said.

The 65-year-old was arrested and is being held at the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davis was hospitalized for her burns but later died Sunday.

