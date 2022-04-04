Zelenskyy to address UN amid outrage over civilian deaths

By OLEKSANDR STASHEVSKYI

Associated Press

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to speak to U.N. Security Council diplomats outraged by growing evidence that Russian forces have deliberated killed civilians. Many of the victims were shot at close range in yards, streets and homes, and their bodies left in the open. The Security Council session scheduled for Tuesday comes as the withdrawal of Russian troops reveals bodies strewn across towns around Ukraine’s capital. Associated Press journalists in one newly freed town, Bucha, counted dozens of corpses in civilian clothes and apparently without weapons. Russian officials deny the widespread claims of violence against civilians. U.S. President Joe Biden says Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be tried for war crimes.