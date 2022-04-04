War Crimes Watch: Hard path to justice in Bucha atrocities

By ERIKA KINETZ

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top leaders around the world have responded to gruesome evidence of civilian death and torture found after Russian troops retreated from areas around Kyiv with resounding calls for justice. Legal experts say the discovery of mass graves and corpses with bound hands adds to the case for war crimes. But building a chain of evidence to connect Vladimir Putin and other top leaders with the scenes of apparent crimes in places like Bucha will be tough. Getting Putin to show up to stand trial in an international court would be even tougher.