Two traffic stops leads to 2 arrests with ghost guns found

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said during two separate traffic stops they were able to arrest two people and recover two guns.

On Sunday morning around 12:27 a.m., a driver was pulled over near Towt Street and East Market Street.

The driver was identified as Arthur Blakeney III, 29, and he was found with a Glock style 9mm ghost gun, according to police.

His passenger was questioned and released.

Blakney was transported to Monterey County Jail on gun possession charges.

Monday morning around 1:33 a.m., a man was stopped at West Bernal Drive and North Main Street.

Ronald Joseph Jackson, 21, was found in possession of a Glock-style ghost gun with a fully loaded magazine.

Jackson was arrested and taken to county jail on multiple gun-related charges.