Morikawa not focused on Masters lore as he tries to make it

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Collin Morikawa will try to compete at Augusta on his terms as the world’s third-ranked player begins his third Masters. The 25-year-old finished 44th in 2020 and tied for 18th in 2021 trying to fit his game to Augusta National. Morikawa says this time he is going to try to hit the shots he’s comfortable with as he chases his third major in less than two years. Morikawa says he appreciates the history that lies around every corner at Augusta but added that he doesn’t think about it too much because it can affect the way someone plays.