Landslide hits British family in Australia, 2 dead, 2 hurt

SYDNEY (AP) — A British family of five was caught in a landslide while walking in Australian mountains, and the father and 9-year-old son died. The landslide occurred Monday afternoon on a walking path at Wentworth Pass, a popular tourist destination in the Blue Mountains west of Sydney. The woman and their 14-year-old son were taken to Sydney hospitals with significant head and abdominal injuries. They remained in critical condition on Tuesday. Paramedics accompanied the 15-year-old girl in walking from the scene and she was treated for shock. A police helicopter carried the bodies of the father and son from the landslide area Tuesday.