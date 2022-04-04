Extradition bid certified for man accused in Iraq killings

By JACQUES BILLEAUD

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge certified the Iraqi government’s extradition request for a Phoenix driving school owner on charges that he participated in the killings of two police officers 15 years ago in the Iraqi city of Fallujah as the leader of an al-Qaida group. The ruling Friday sends Ali Yousif Ahmed Al-Nouri’s extradition decision to Washington to decide. The Iraqi native came to the U.S. as a refugee in 2009 and became a U.S. citizen in 2015. The judge concluded there was probable cause that Ahmed participated in the killings. Ahmed denied involvement in the killings and being a member of a terror group.