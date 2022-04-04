Emotional return at school as teacher welcomed back after heart attack

By KYW Staff

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (KYW) — There were hugs and tears Monday morning at Atlantic Community Charter School in Galloway Township as students and staff welcomed back 5th-grade teacher Sandra Witzak.

She had a heart attack in her classroom in October, and her students sprang into action and quickly got help.

“Some of us went to go help, to call for help,” student Alijah Warder said. “So they came in and then they told everyone to go in the cafeteria.”

Witzak said, “I just simply remember not feeling well, and the next thing I knew I woke up on the catheterization table at Atlantic Care. ‘Welcome back. Welcome back from where? Welcome back from the dead. You died for six minutes.’ Coming back to this, can’t beat it for anything in the world. It’s good. It’s really good.”

