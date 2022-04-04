Detroit is largest city to challenge 2020 census numbers

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Majority-Black Detroit has become the largest city to challenge its figures from the 2020 census following a national head count in which the U.S. Census Bureau acknowledges African Americans were undercounted. Leaders of Michigan’s largest city, which is more than three-quarters Black, had questioned the results of the 2020 census since last December when they released a report suggesting that more than 8% of the occupied homes in 10 Detroit neighborhoods may have been undercounted. The 2020 census data showed Detroit with 639,111 residents, while estimates from 2019 put the city’s population at 670,052 residents.