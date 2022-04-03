Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 5-1 to rise to 4th in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has powered above north London rival Arsenal into the English Premier League top four for at least one day by thrashing Newcastle 5-1. Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have netted more goals – 30 – than any other team in the league in 2022. Newcastle had taken the lead through Fabian Schar’s free kick in the 39th minute but couldn’t handle the relentless attacks of Tottenham. Tottenham moved into fourth place on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, which has two games in hand.