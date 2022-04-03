Nevada couple saw best and worst of humankind in Ukraine

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Carson City couple that spent 10 days helping provide humanitarian relief on the Ukraine-Poland border says it was an overwhelming experience that exemplifies the best and worst of humankind. Small business owner Lidia Karasinska grew up in Poland, where she still has Ukrainian friends. She met Army veteran Jon Staab there and they moved to Carson City a year ago. They went back after Russia started shelling Ukraine. They crossed the border between Poland and Ukraine 19 times during their 10-day trip, serving food, comforting people and shuttling the wounded to safety. They’ve since formed a group, Ukrainian Refugee Rescue, to help raise money for future efforts.