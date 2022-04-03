Ex-finance minister wins runoff to be Costa Rica’s president

By JAVIER CÓRDOBA

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica (AP) — A former finance minister who surprised many Costa Ricans by making it into the presidential runoff vote has easily won that ballot and is to become the Central American country’s new leader next month. At the same time, conservative economist Rodrigo Chaves is still fending off accusations of sexual harassment when he worked at the World Bank. With nearly all polling stations reporting late Sunday, Chaves had 53%, compared to 47% for José Figueres Ferrer. More than 42% of eligible voters did not participate in Sunday’s election, however, reflecting the lack of enthusiasm Costa Ricans had for the candidates. In his victory speech, Chaves said he received the result with humility and called for unity to address problems like unemployment and a soaring budget deficit.