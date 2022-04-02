Witnesses: Explosion in Afghan capital wounds at least 15

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Witnesses say an explosion in the center of the Afghan capital of Kabul wounded at least 15 people. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the blast and no one immediately claimed responsibility. Taliban authorities didn’t immediately comment. Video shot by AP showed wounded being removed from the site, carried by passersby. A money changer in the area said the explosion happened inside a market where money changers operate. the market was closed immediately after the explosion. The blast was the first in the Afghan capital in months. Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have stepped up security throughout most of the country since sweeping to power in August.