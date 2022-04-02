Separate pursuits in Seaside lead to gun, drug arrests
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Seaside Police had a busy night Friday responding to two separate incidents where they had to chase down their suspects.
The first was just after 8 p.m. where according to police they found a man on Yosemite Street who was allegedly violating a protective order.
While attempting to make contact with the subject, the man drove off, starting a short chase that ended near Del Rey Oaks.
Police said the man was found with stolen property and a large amount of crystal meth.
FOOT CHASE NEAR NOCHE BUENA STREET
Hours later, police responded to reports of multiple people attempting to steal a car in the 1800 block of Noche Buena Street.
Officers found the suspects who attempted to run away from them.
Seaside Police eventually caught up with the suspects and said found one of them was armed with a "ghost gun."
Comments