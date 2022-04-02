Separate pursuits in Seaside lead to gun, drug arrests

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Seaside Police had a busy night Friday responding to two separate incidents where they had to chase down their suspects.

The first was just after 8 p.m. where according to police they found a man on Yosemite Street who was allegedly violating a protective order.

While attempting to make contact with the subject, the man drove off, starting a short chase that ended near Del Rey Oaks.

Police said the man was found with stolen property and a large amount of crystal meth.

Crystal meth found after a vehicle pursuit in Seaside (Photo courtesy of Seaside Police Dept.)

Hours later, police responded to reports of multiple people attempting to steal a car in the 1800 block of Noche Buena Street.

Officers found the suspects who attempted to run away from them.

"Ghost gun" found after a foot chase near Noche Buena Street in Seaside. (Photo courtesy of Seaside Police Dept.)

Seaside Police eventually caught up with the suspects and said found one of them was armed with a "ghost gun."