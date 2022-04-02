Secret intelligence has unusually public role in Ukraine war

By JILL LAWLESS and AAMER MADHANI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Secret intelligence is playing an unusually public role in the war in Ukraine. Intelligence agencies, especially in the U.S. and Britain, have been remarkably willing to share their assessments of what is happening on the battlefield — and inside the Kremlin. Just this week, the U.S. declassified intelligence claiming Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed about his military’s poor performance, and a British spy chief said demoralized Russian troops were sabotaging their own equipment. Jeremy Fleming, who heads Britain’s GCHQ intelligence agency, said secret intelligence is being released at an “unprecedented” pace and scale. Officials say it’s part of a closely coordinated trans-Atlantic strategy that has been in the works for months.