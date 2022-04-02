Nevada regents OK departure of higher education chancellor

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Board of Regents for Nevada’s state universities and colleges has accepted the resignation of Higher Education Chancellor Melody Rose under a severance agreement less than two years into her four-year contract. The board’s 9-4 vote Friday to pay Rose $610,000 in severance follows controversy over a 2021 complaint in which she accused the board and the board’s vice chair of gender discrimination, intimidation and retaliation. Investigators found insufficient evidence to support Rose’s legal claims but said the board had engaged in unprofessional behavior, was politically factionalized and had possibly committed ethical violations. Rose’s resignation makes her the third chancellor to depart in five years.