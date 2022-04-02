Marina Police searching for missing 6-year-old Autistic girl

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police is searching for a missing 6-year-old girl who is Autistic and non-verbal.

Police said Emery Johnson was last seen around 7 p.m. near Beach Road and DeForest Road in Marina. Police describe the little girl as 3"6 and weighs 60 pounds. Police said that Johnson was last seen wearing a black hoodie, navy blue legging pants with white stripes.

In Facebook comment post on Marina Police's page, Johnson's mother said her daughter is responsive to bubbles, balloons, and colorful lights