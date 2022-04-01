UConn to play South Carolina in NCAA women’s basketball championship game

By Ray Sanchez, CNN

UConn will play South Carolina in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game after defeating the defending national champion Stanford on Friday night in the Final Four.

The 63-58 victory gives Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma a shot at his 12th title.

UConn came into the night fresh off its thrilling 91-87 victory over No. 1 seed North Carolina State in double overtime in the Elite Eight. It was the first time in women’s NCAA tournament history a game in the Elite Eight or beyond needed double overtime.

The Huskies made their 14th consecutive Final Four appearance Friday night — a contest featuring two of the most successful NCAA college basketball coaches.

Again, UConn faced a No. 1 seed. This time it was Stanford.

The Cardinals’ Tara VanDerveer, 68, has coached on the collegiate level for more than 40 years, with a stellar 1,157-258 record. Her first two titles with Stanford came in the early 1990s. Her third came last year against No. 3 seed Arizona, ending a 29-year wait.

On this night, the winningest head coach in women’s basketball history faced the Huskies’ Auriemma, who turned 68 last month. He had a 1,148-149 record over 37 seasons and won a record 11 NCAA women’s tournaments.

His first title was in 1995. His last was in 2016.

The Huskies, 29-5 on the season coming into Friday’s game, have had 11 different starting lineups this season due to a mix of illness and injuries. Still, they entered the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed.

Boston leads Gamecocks with 23 points and 18 rebounds

In the first semifinal game Friday at the Target Center in Minneapolis, No. 1 overall seed South Carolina defeated Louisville, also a No. 1 seed, 72-59.

The championship game will be Sunday.

South Carolina made its fourth Final Four appearance in the last seven NCAA tournaments. Before Friday night, the team had allowed just 41.2 points per game in this NCAA tournament, according to Gamecocksonline.com.

Junior forward Aliyah Boston — the national player of the year who has been the Gamecocks’ top scorer and rebounder this season, averaging a double-double — finished Friday’s game with 23 points and 18 rebounds.

The Gamecocks, who beat both Stanford and UConn this season, won the national title in 2017.

Head coach Dawn Staley has led the team to three NCAA Final Fours in the last six tournaments before Friday — and a national championship in 2017.

Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Walz, in his 15th season, had made three trips to the Final Four before Friday and two to national title games. He was 33-12 in NCAA Tournament games.

