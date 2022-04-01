Spurs maintain 10th place in West with big win over Blazers

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 22 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs maintained their hold on 10th in the Western Conference by defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 130-111. San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray was a late scratch with to a non-COVID-19 upper respiratory illness. Portland got 20 points from Keon Johnson and 17 from Brandon Williams. The Spurs had eight players score in double figures, including Zach Collins with 15 points and career-high five assists against his former team.