Los Angeles agrees to settle lawsuit over homeless crisis

By JOHN ANTCZAK

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles leaders have agreed to a lawsuit settlement that commits the city to sheltering or housing thousands of homeless people within five years, but leaves unclear how significantly it will expand efforts already underway. City Council President Nury Martinez said Friday that LA has committed to adding a minimum of 14,000 beds and says more than 13,000 are in process already. The actual housing commitment will be based on a homeless count that is still underway. Under the deal, LA would create shelter or housing for 60% of homeless people who do not have a serious mental illness, substance abuse disorder or chronic physical illness. The city says Los Angeles County is obligated to shelter people with those problems.