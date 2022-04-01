‘Jackass’ star Knoxville trades stunts for WrestleMania bout

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

Johnny Knoxville and Sami Zayn are ready to rumble Sunday at WrestleMania. The star of the “Jackass” movies make his WrestleMania debut in an “Anything Goes” match. Knoxville is the latest celebrity in a feature match at WrestleMania. YouTuber Logan Paul wrestles in a tag-team bout and retired NFL punter Pat McAfee has a match against WWE CEO Vince McMahon’s hand-picked protégé Austin Theory. The WrestleMania card at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, runs Saturday and Sunday.