Cuomo files suit against NY ethics board over book profits

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has filed a lawsuit against the state’s ethics commission. It’s the latest move in an ongoing dispute over his earnings from a book about his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo accuses the Joint Commission on Public Ethics of violating his constitutional rights. The commission has regulatory oversight over lobbyists and government officials. Its staff had granted approval for Cuomo’s book deal in July 2020, after being told that Cuomo would not use state personnel or resources. A state Assembly investigation found that wasn’t the case. But Cuomo’s representatives have said any state employees involved were using personal time. A spokesperson for JCOPE said they had no comment.