Two FedEx trucks collide in North Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Two FedEx drivers will be looking for new rigs after crashing into each other on Thursday morning.

According to Metro Police, a wreck involving three vehicles, including two FedEx transport trucks, occurred at Moormans Arm Road and Whites Creek Pike on Wednesday night.

Footage from the scene shows a third vehicle completely smashed and the FedEx trucks with front end damage. One of the FedEx trucks drifted into a ditch alongside Moormans Arm Road.

Surprisingly, no one was seriously injured.

The intersection was closed for several hours overnight while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

