Trapping ban to take effect on public lands in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — It will be illegal to use wildlife traps, snares and poison on public lands across New Mexico under a ban that takes effect Friday. New Mexico is joining less than a handful of Western states in either prohibiting or limiting trapping on public lands. The New Mexico measure, dubbed “Roxy’s Law,” was approved in 2021 following several failed attempts by animal advocates over the years to rein in a practice they have described as archaic and indiscriminate. Ranchers and wildlife conservation officers have argued that trapping was an important tool for managing wildlife and protecting livestock in rural parts of the state.