Solomon Islands says China deal won’t include military base

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Seeking to counter fears over its new security alliance with China, the Solomon Islands says it won’t allow China to build a military base there. But that insistence will do little to ease concerns from traditional partners that include New Zealand, Australia and the United States. The leader of neighboring Micronesia added his voice to those expressing trepidation by invoking the bloody battles of World War II and warning that the pact could again see the South Pacific become a battleground for much larger powers. The Solomon Islands said a draft of the security pact had been initialed and would be signed. It said the Solomons was aware of the security ramifications of hosting a Chinese base and would not be so careless.