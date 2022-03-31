Seventh-grader arrested for stabbing classmate in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A seventh-grader is accused of attacking another seventh-grader at Sierra Oaks K-9 school with a knife in the Sacramento area, officials say.

Around 9 a.m., during the passing period, a female student cut another female student with a knife, according to a San Juan Unified School District spokesperson.

A household knife was reportedly used and left puncture wounds.

The suspect is in police custody.

“The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. We will continue to work with law enforcement and our district safety team to fully investigate this incident," said the school's principal Hady Chrostowski in a statement.

The school day is continuing as normal but counseling is being offered to students about the incident, the district spokesperson said.

What led to the attack hasn't been released but other students were involved.