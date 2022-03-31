San Jose school shelter in place issued for shooting nearby, one juvenile shot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- San Jose Police are currently at a shooting on Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive.

There is currently one juvenile male victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to San Jose Police.

One outstanding suspect has been identified and a perimeter has been established.

The time of the call was around 10:43 a.m.

Yerba Buena High School is currently asked to shelter in place.

Police Officers are at the Yerba Buena campus, but there is no ongoing threat at the school.

The perimeter is just south of the school.