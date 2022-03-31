Off-duty police officer shot, wounded in Southern California

LENNOX, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty police officer has been shot and wounded in Southern California. The assailant remains at large. The officer is a member of the city of Inglewood’s force but was in the Lennox area, south of Inglewood, around 10 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department says the officer has non-life-threatening injuries. Inglewood Mayor James Butts told CBS2 News was involved in a confrontation and was struck at least twice. It was not immediately clear what prompted the altercation or whether the officer was armed or fired their gun.