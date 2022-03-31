Judge who led Brazil’s ‘Car Wash’ probe ends presidency bid

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

Associated Press

SAO PAULO (AP) — The federal judge who spearheaded Brazil’s sprawling “Car Wash” corruption probe says he no longer intends to run for president this year. Former judge Sergio Moro had sought to cast himself as a viable alternative in a race likely to be dominated by leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and the far-right incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro. But Moro’s efforts failed to gain traction; with opinion polls putting him far behind, his support never getting out of single digits. Moro became known as a crimefighting crusader during the “Car Wash” investigation that implicated dozens of Brazilian business leaders and politicians in corruption cases.