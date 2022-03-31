Deadline for COVID-19 rent relief program is today

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Thousands of Californians are trying to get their last-minute covid-19 rent relief application's in before midnight.

On Thursday, the Governor’s Office signed AB 2197, which would extend the eviction moratorium until June 30.

Darius Mohsenin owns property in Monterey, Alameda and Santa Cruz Counties.

Mohsenin told KION the bill would protect his tenants who are still waiting on the status of their applications.

“This is a good bill to protect the tenants that followed the rules, did everything right, and cooperated with the landlords,” said Mohsenin. "If they haven't received a letter of approval or denial, and many haven't. it will prevent them from being evicted.

Mohsenin said he’s trying to help his tenants.

“I've informed tenants that if you have this kind of hardship, there is money available,” said Mohsenin.

Community Bridges said it's been getting calls from people trying to get their applications in.

“Our lines have been full for the last several weeks in anticipation of the deadline,” said Ray Cancino, the CEO of Community Bridge. “Tonight is the last day to get your application in.”

Numbers from the Housing is Key dashboard, numbers show that 506,796 applied and out of that number, more than 223,103 have been served.

But AB 2197 will only help people who have an active case and protects them from COVID-19 related evictions for the next 90 days.

Cancino recommends that people check their applications to make sure it is up to date.

“People need to be actively engaged with Housing is Key,” said Cancino. “Looking at their emails, looking at their account online, and making sure they're responding to the state inquiries.”

People who want to apply before the deadline at midnight can click here.