China, Solomons ink draft of controversial security pact

BEIJING (AP) — China and the Solomon Islands have signed a draft version of a security pact that could see Chinese police and other forces take up duties in the Pacific Island nation, drawing concerns from traditional partners New Zealand, Australia and others. The Solomon Islands government on Thursday said the draft agreement had been initialed by representatives of the two sides and will now “be cleaned up and await signatures of the two countries’ foreign ministers.” It said the agreement aims to “respond to Solomon Islands’ soft and hard domestic threats. Solomon Islands continue to roll out the implementation of its national security strategy and uphold its foreign policy of ‘Friends to all and enemies to none.’”