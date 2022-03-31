1 officer killed, 2 others hurt in Pennsylvania shooting

LEBANON, Pa. (AP) — Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello says one officer was killed and two others were injured in Pennsylvania when gunfire erupted at a domestic disturbance call. Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. Thursday when the gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit. Capello says all three officers were taken to hospitals. One of them has been pronounced dead. A second is in critical condition, but is stable, and a third was in stable condition. The city police chief says the subject of the domestic call was killed in the shooting.