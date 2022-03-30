Where did the Portola-Crespi Cross in Carmel go?

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KION-TV) People in Carmel are eager to know where the Portola-Crespi Cross went. Some were quick to claim vandalism. Yet it appears the cross is being repaired or replaced by California State Parks.

Some people had already read about the replica cross needing to be replaced because of termite damage in an article published in the Pine Cone. Yet not everyone read the article and there was a lot of chatter.

People like Juan Mancheno were curious about what had happened to the cross and posted a picture of an orange cone that had taken its place.

Another post by a woman named Jody gathered 168 comments. Lots of people suspected vandalism.

One man replied: "Guys... Calm down!!! It's being repaired. I hope ya'll spend some time at the foot of that cross!!! The way I see it, if we continue down this road of hate and intolerance we're all in big trouble!!!"

When KION reached out to State Parks told us, "the cross was removed by state parks maintenance and expected to be back in about a week," said Sean James.

That puts the cross back at Carmel River State Beach before Easter.