Ukrainians in US mobilize to help 100,000 expected refugees

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Ukrainians already living in the United States are working through formal and informal networks to provide housing, food and a sense of community to as many as 100,000 refugees expected to arrive in the country. Sacramento is among those preparing for an influx of new residents, given the region’s already high concentration of Ukrainians. Agencies involved in the formal resettlement process have few details so far about when and where Ukrainians will begin arriving, though some are already coming over the southern border or on visas that will expire. Churches are mobilizing members to serve as host families. Since the war began, an estimated 3.6 million people have fled Ukraine.