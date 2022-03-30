‘Top Gun: Maverick’s’ latest trailer sets up a showdown

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

We can thank the Iceman for the return of Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell.

That’s according to latest trailer for the “Top Gun” sequel, which is intense to say the least.

In it we learn that Val Kilmer’s character is the one who requests Mitchell (played by Tom Cruise, of course) as teacher to a new group of pilots.

In that group is Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (played by Miles Teller), who has a grudge against Mitchell because of his history with Bradshaw’s father, Goose.

“My dad believed in you,” Rooster tells Maverick. “I’m not going to make the same mistake.”

Add to that plenty of high-speed flying and we have ourselves an action movie people.

“Top Gun: Maverick” hits theaters May 27.

