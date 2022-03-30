Santa Cruz County to hold two community meetings for Coastal Rail Trail Segments project

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Santa Cruz County is hosting community meetings on two projects that would create a 4.5-mile trail between 17th Avenue and State Park Drive along the Santa Cruz Branch Rail Line.

Coastal Rail Trail Segments 10 and 11 projects are part of the Regional Transportation Commission's Monterey Bay Sanctuary Scenic Trail Network Master Plan.

The meetings will be used to present trail alignment alongside the rail tracks and interim alignment on the tracks.

The first meeting will be held online on April 6 at 5 p.m. and you can click here to enter the meeting.

Or you can call in at 1-669-900-6833 or 1-408-638-0968

Meeting ID: 837 0711 8909 Passcode: 915525

The in-person meeting will be held at the Live Oak Elementary School Mulitplepurpose Room at 1916 Capitola Avenue on April, 13 at 5:30 p.m.

An agenda can be viewed before every meeting here.