Salinas man makes federal court appearance for alleged molestation and prostitution of minor

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A Salinas man appeared in federal court Monday and faces charges of enticement and sexual exploitation of a minor boy, according to the United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Tatum King.

Daniel Philip Aguirre,30, of Salinas used phones and internet apps (including Grindr, Snapchat and Craiglist) to entice a 14-year-old boy to engage in sex acts with him and forced him into multiple acts of prostitution from April 2012 to September 2017, according to Hinds.

The criminal complaint alleges that Aguirre knew of the victim's age but still sought a sexual relationship with him.

The complaint also says that Aguirre created and distributed videos of the victim engaged in sex acts with Aguirre and others, which includes a man who responded to a Craiglist posting made by Aguirre advertising sex with the victim.

The victim later reported Aguirre to law enforcement and he was arrested in Salinas.

The complaint charge against Aguirre is sexual enticement and coercion of a minor in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2422(b) which carries a maximum of life and a minimum of ten years of imprisonment, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

A term for supervised release following imprisonment of up to life and mandatory restitution to the victim would have to be given by Aguirre if released.

The complaint merely alleges that crimes have been committed, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This prosecution is the result of a 16-month investigation by HSI and the Carmel-by-the-Sea Police Department.

Salinas Police Department also assisted with the execution of a search warrant at Aguirre's home.