Police: Woman in critical condition after being shot by ex-boyfriend; suspect, mother arrested

By Stephen Borowy

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — A woman is in critical condition after she was shot by her ex-boyfriend Tuesday night, according to Flint Township Police.

The suspect and his mother were later taken into custody for the incident that happened in the 4200 block of Miller Road. It happened about 8 p.m. on March 29.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman from Burton who was shot. She was taken to a local hospital and later listed in critical condition.

Police say there was an altercation between the victim and her ex-boyfriend along the Miller Road corridor. Several shots were fired by the suspect and the victim was struck while she was a passenger in a vehicle, according to Flint Township Police.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man from Flint, was located and interviewed by Flint Township investigators. He was later lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

The suspect’s mother, a 46-year-old woman from Flint, was also taken into custody and lodged in the Genesee County Jail due to her involvement in the incident.

Flint Township Police were assisted by the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, and the Michigan State Police Crime Lab.

Anyone with more information on this incident is urged to call Det. Minto at 810-600-3250. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.