Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project secures $67 million in federal funds

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- U.S. representative Jimmy Panetta announced Wednesday that $67 million has been secured in federal funding for the Pajaro River Flood Risk Management Project.

The funding comes from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that Panetta and President Joe Biden signed into law in the Fall of 2021.

The $67 million will be sued for the first phase of construction of the project in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties.

Congressman Pinetta previously secured $4.6 million for the projects preconstruction, engineering and design phases.

“This substantial amount of federal funding for the Pajaro River project represents not only a significant step towards its completion, but also a major commitment by the federal government to this local project. It wasn’t easy, and we have a lot more to do, but fortunately, with this large amount of federal funding through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, we’ve established a solid foundation upon which our team of local leaders can continue to push this project forward. As we enter the construction phase, I will continue to work with state and local officials as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to ensure that we truly achieve the goal of 100-year flood protection for our people in Watsonville and Pajaro.” U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta (D-Carmel Valley)

The Pajaro River Flood Risk Reduction Project was authorized by the federal Flood Control Act of 1966 and in 2019 Panetta secured the final feasibility report for the project which was 50 years in the making.

“I am so pleased that the residents of Pajaro and Watsonville, who have suffered through years of dangerous flood events, will finally receive much-needed relief. It has been an honor work on this project with Congressman Panetta and we appreciate his tenacious advocacy on our behalf,” said John Phillips, Monterey County Supervisor.

To see more details click here.