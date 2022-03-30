Mississippi governor signs largest teacher raise in years

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed a bill to authorize the state’s largest teacher pay raise in a generation. Legislative records show the Republican signed it Wednesday. Starting July 1, teachers will receive an average increase of about $5,100. That’s a jump of more than 10% over their current pay. Teachers’ assistants will receive $2,000 raises. Mississippi has had some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. Lawmakers and the governor say increasing the pay could help Mississippi attract and retain classroom professionals.