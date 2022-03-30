Maryland lawmakers expected to approve new congressional map

By BRIAN WITTE

Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Democratic lawmakers are expected to give final approval to a new congressional map that would likely preserve a 7-1 advantage. It comes five days after a judge struck down the one lawmakers approved in December as unconstitutional for diluting the voice of Republicans. The Maryland House is scheduled to take a final vote to send the map to Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday afternoon. The General Assembly is controlled by Democrats and has been scrambling to approve a new map. The new map makes the congressional districts more compact, but Republican lawmakers contend it’s still riddled with unfair partisan gerrymandering. The judge has scheduled a hearing for Friday to consider the new map.