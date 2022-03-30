Marina Police arrest man for reckless driving after he forces his way into apartment

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Marina Police Officers said they arrested a man who took CHP on a pursuit around 2:00 a.m.

Jevon Johnson, of Manteca, was allegedly driving recklessly in a white Mercedes SUV and took CHP on a pursuit that they later canceled due to concern for the public's safety.

The Marina Police Department and California State University- Monterey Bay Police Department searched Marina for the vehicle description given to them by CHP.

A vehicle was found matching the description behind a business on Del Monte Boulevard.

Eventually, officers were tipped off and led to a nearby apartment complex on the 3000 block of Seacrest Avenue.

Johnson then forced his way into an apartment, where he was confronted by scared and confused residents.

Police went inside the apartment and arrested Johnson, nobody was injured during the arrest.

CHP will be handling the investigation.