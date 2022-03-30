Man accused of starting Dolan Fire back in court

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Wednesday, Ivan Gomez, a 30-year-old Fresno man, accused of igniting the Dolan Fire appeared back in court.

The Dolan Fire shut down much of Highway 1 along the Big Sur Coast back in 2020.

Two law enforcement officers with the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office testified.

A sergeant with the Sheriff’s Office said he went back to the grow site to investigate it and search for any dead persons.

He described the site as an illegal grow. He also said because of dams, fertilizer, and trash at the camp it could be harmful to the environment.

The sergeant also said a team of people spent days in the forest, trying to find any dead persons. The team also included a detective and two volunteers from a search and rescue group in Santa Clara County.

The group spent four days and three nights in the forest.

During that time, they did not locate any bodies.

One of the detectives who interviewed Gomez also testified on Wednesday. He told the court the interview took about three hours at the time.

He said that Gomez admitted to starting the fire.

Gomez reportedly told detectives that he started the fire by using a lighter.

On Monday, firefighters testified in the case. Tuesday, the fire investigator testified.

Gomez is charged with 16 felony counts. including aggravated arson, arson causing bodily injury, and planting and cultivating marijuana.

Gomez is pleading not guilty to all charges. His bail is still set at two million dollars.

The attorney’s for Gomez are expected to start calling witnesses next week.

The Dolan Fire burned more than 124,000 acres, and was fully contained in December 2020.