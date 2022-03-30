Israelis say gunman who killed 5 was West Bank Palestinian

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli police say the attacker who used an assault rifle to methodically gun down victims from a motorcycle in a central Israeli city was a Palestinian. The shooter, identified as Diaa Hamarsheh, 27, from the occupied West Bank village of Yabad, was killed by police. Israeli media said the military raided the man’s home early Wednesday and arrested several of his relatives as part of its investigation into the attack. The incident was the third attack of its kind ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.