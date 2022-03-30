Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot leader was ‘antigovernment’

By ED WHITE

Associated Press

Prosecutors in Michigan are wrapping up their evidence against four men charged with planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer before the 2020 national election. The longtime companion of one of the alleged leaders says Barry Croft was “antigovernment” and believed officials were out to “line their own pockets.” Croft, Adam Fox, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta are charged with a kidnapping conspiracy. Prosecutors say the men were angry with Whitmer’s COVID-19 restrictions and disgusted with government. Defense lawyers claim it was a lot of crazy talk fueled by agents and informants.